Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,977 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYI. American National Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 427,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,849 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MYI stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
