20,798 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $23,035,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 629,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 338,093 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

ILF stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $29.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.