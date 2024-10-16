Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC by 1,633.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PTC by 20.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,433.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,433.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $184.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.47 and a 200 day moving average of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.04 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

