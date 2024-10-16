Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TKO Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in TKO Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in TKO Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $125.36 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $128.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.47. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -130.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

