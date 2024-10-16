Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,576 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $138,000.

ILCB stock opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.21 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

