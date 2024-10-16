Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,636 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

