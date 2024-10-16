21,968 Shares in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,035,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,961,000 after acquiring an additional 81,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,446 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,072,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,776,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,924,000 after purchasing an additional 75,445 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,417,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after purchasing an additional 124,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,578.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,578.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,067,327.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,485. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYGN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.91.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

