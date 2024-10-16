Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $537,000 Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,590 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 17.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI opened at $138.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.95. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.35 and a 1 year high of $141.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AWI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

