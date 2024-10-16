7,436 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in RB Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,143,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after acquiring an additional 168,945 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its stake in RB Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 32,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RB Global in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $1,505,569.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,134.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,505,569.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,261,134.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,043 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. CIBC started coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

