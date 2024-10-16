Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Separately, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Select Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $732,000.

Clough Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Clough Select Equity ETF stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. Clough Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $32.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.11.

About Clough Select Equity ETF

The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser.

