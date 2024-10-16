Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

