Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $560,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,885,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,135,000 after buying an additional 254,483 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,319,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after buying an additional 363,217 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $23,115,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $6,825,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $19.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

