Cwm LLC Sells 51,987 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,987 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 173,295 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after buying an additional 564,729 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,167.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,167.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W cut Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.