Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.