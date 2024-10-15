Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.49.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

View Our Latest Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.