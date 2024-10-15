Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 313 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,224 shares of company stock worth $2,600,666 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

