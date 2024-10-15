Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after acquiring an additional 171,166 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $3,017,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 519.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

Realty Income stock opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

