Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $202,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Exelon Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.