UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.01.

TTD stock opened at $117.97 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $118.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $80,102,994.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

