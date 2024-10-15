Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 258.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,014,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after acquiring an additional 66,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TPL opened at $1,066.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $873.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $744.97. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $467.62 and a twelve month high of $1,076.31.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.