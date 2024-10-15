Cwm LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,601,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $261.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.