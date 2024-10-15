Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 8,595 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 159.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.38. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

