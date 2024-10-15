Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lowered by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,144,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after buying an additional 7,275,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,472,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,412,000 after buying an additional 238,403 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,178,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,310,925,000 after buying an additional 1,429,261 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,412,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,344,778,000 after acquiring an additional 597,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.96.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.13.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

