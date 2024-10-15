Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $386,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $70.45 and a 52-week high of $107.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.52.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

