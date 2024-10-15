Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $204,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $310.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 585.89, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.17 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,962 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,518 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

