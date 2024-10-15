Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,136 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $240.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.22 and its 200 day moving average is $224.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $240.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

