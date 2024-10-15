Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.55 and a 1-year high of $248.45. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.99.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.64.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

