Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lowered by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,186 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $192.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $997.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $194.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

