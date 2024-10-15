Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,548,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,668,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,018,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,024,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,425,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
DOC stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $23.14.
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 342.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DOC
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.