Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.84.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

