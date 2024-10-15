Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,806,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,910,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,448.41.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,412.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,343.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,299.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $811.42 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,472 shares of company stock valued at $23,941,840. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

