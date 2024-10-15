Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.8 %

Amphenol stock opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

