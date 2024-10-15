Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Hyperion Partners LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 2.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 87.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 62,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of PPL opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

