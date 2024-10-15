Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

