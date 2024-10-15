Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NI opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

