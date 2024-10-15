Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 3,252 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,915,000 after buying an additional 5,006,706 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,119.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,135,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $118,345,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after buying an additional 388,400 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $275.53 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.80.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

