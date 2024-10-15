Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.86. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

