Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,554,000 after acquiring an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 366.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,610,000 after acquiring an additional 662,339 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 818.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 458,337 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,415,000 after acquiring an additional 408,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $285.31 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $286.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.84 and a 200 day moving average of $241.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,008 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

