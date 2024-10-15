HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $559.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $506.44 and its 200-day moving average is $556.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.83.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,089. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

