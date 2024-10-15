Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 113.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Vistra were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.50. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $143.87.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

