Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 2,503 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.