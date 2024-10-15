Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $227,000 Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 524.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Veralto were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $113.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.51. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

