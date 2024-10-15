Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 455.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sysco were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

SYY opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $63.18 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

