UMB Bank n.a. Buys 224 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 350.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after buying an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,306,000 after buying an additional 123,226 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $151.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day moving average of $123.45. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $152.25.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

