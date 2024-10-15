UMB Bank n.a. Has $48,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

