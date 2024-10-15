Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $38,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

