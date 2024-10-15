Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,614 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $2,169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 610,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 65,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 47,954 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

