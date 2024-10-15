ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Position Lifted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ExlService by 18.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $19,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,469,000 after buying an additional 905,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,208,000 after buying an additional 160,723 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $4,501,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,401,471.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $72,036.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,677,451.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,190 shares of company stock worth $5,210,726. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ExlService



ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

