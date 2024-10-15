Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.