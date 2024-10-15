Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,347 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 231.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 935,239 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 74.6% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,720,000 after purchasing an additional 647,096 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,201,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,682,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $188.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $193.16. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.85 and its 200 day moving average is $170.85.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

